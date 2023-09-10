How to Watch Cowboys vs Giants Game for Free

The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) will clash in an NFC East showdown on Sunday, September 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised nationally on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Giants live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Giants live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes every NFL game that’s on NBC:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Cowboys vs Giants live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for another cheap option, Sling TV is the second cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Giants live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Giants live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cowboys vs Giants Preview

The Cowboys finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 overall record last year. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys had the fourth-best scoring offense in the NFL in 2022, putting up 27.5 points per game.

On the defensive side, Dallas conceded 20.1 points a game. Led by pass rusher Micah Parsons and playmaking defensive back Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys boasted the NFL’s fifth-best defensive unit.

Prescott is 10-2 over his career against the Giants, but he and the Cowboys aren’t about to overlook their longtime divisional rivals. “It’s a good team,” Prescott said about New York, via ESPN. “Going to give them respect and just do what I’ve done every year, every time playing these guys, prepare my ass off going into this game and just be ready for whatever they have. But they do have my respect. It’s always fun playing New York, and definitely playing them up at their place.”

On the other side, the Giants finished with a 9-7-1 mark last year, making it into the playoffs. New York beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before getting taken out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

The Giants scored 21.5 points per game on offense, while surrendering 21.8 points per contest on defense. Led by 2022 NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll, New York promises to be an even more formidable squad this year.

“It’s a big divisional game for us,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. “All the divisional games are certainly big and match up with a lot of tradition and history so yeah, it’s a big deal. But it’s about what we do, it’s about how we play and taking care of our business first.”

“I think it’s just time to shine,” Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “A little more juice knowing it’s a division team, but I think the mindset is the same for everybody… We’re going to go out there and play football and do our best.”

Dallas lead the all-time series against New York, 73-46-2. The Cowboys swept the Giants in 2022.