Where to Watch Dayton vs Northern Kentucky Basketball 2020

Dayton and Northern Kentucky are both looking to shake off tough losses as they meet up on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Spectrum News in local markets, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the US can watch Northern Kentucky vs Dayton live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Northern Kentucky vs Dayton live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Northern Kentucky vs Dayton Preview

Dayton dropped a tough one their last time out, falling at the buzzer 66-64 on a last-second shot. The Flyers are now trying to turn things around against Northern Kentucky, a squad they were not originally scheduled to play against.

Purdue Fort Wayne canceled their matchup with Dayton due to COVID-19 issues — something that has become a constant issue during a topsy-turvy season. Norther Kentucky stepped up to the plate.

“When you’re dealing with young people, you want to make sure that they are mentally in a good place,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, “so we just talked about trying to control what we can control. The virus is kind of in control of some of the things that happen. So No. 1 is making sure we’re doing all we can to keep ourselves healthy and safe. We know the drill of wearing a mask and social distancing and washing our hands and trying to do everything we can when we’re together and when we’re apart from each other.”

Ibi Watson leads Dayton in points with 19.5 per game, shooting an outstanding 60 percent from the field. Jordy Tshimanga, a 6-foot-11 center from Canada, leads the Flyers in rebounds with 10 per game.

The big problem for Dayton has been turnovers, amassing 19 last game and 15 the game before.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Watson said. “Credit to [SMU]. They played a good game. For us, it comes down to two things: turnovers and rebounds. That’s got to be our focus.”

Northern Kentucky had won their first two before falling to Chattanooga last time out. Trevon Faulkner leads the Norse with 14.7 points per game and forward Adrian Nelson is hauling in 14.7 rebounds per matchup — including 6.3 offensive.

Dayton is a 13-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 137.5 points.