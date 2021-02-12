How to Watch Daytona 500 Without Cable (2021)

Denny Hamlin eyes a historic third consecutive Daytona 500 title as things rev up on Sunday for the 63rd running of the historic event at Daytona International Speedway.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Daytona 500 online for free:

2021 Daytona 500 Preview

The Dayton 500 is set to go off Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, although it will look much different than in years past.

“It’s very different. Last year, we were preparing to host the sitting president united states and the First Lady, and 101,000 people,” Chip Wile, president of the Daytona International Speedway, told WJXT’s. “It’s just a very different preparation. You’re not focusing on ingress and egress, you’re focused on temperature stations, you’re focused on hand sanitizer stations, you’re focused on social distancing pods, I can tell you, our team has laid almost 10,000, social distancing pods over the course of the last, what, nine and a half months. So the preparation for this event versus Daytona 500. Yes, it feels different. But it’s just as much work. Regardless of the number of people that are here. You know, you still worry about the same things, keeping people safe, making sure that they have a great time. So you know, the jobs a little bit different. But the responsibility is the same.”

History is on the line for Denny Hamlin, who has a chance to become the first driver to three-peat at the Great American Race.

“To win one Daytona 500 is so hard. Everything has to go your way throughout the day. You have got to have great pitstops. You have got to be in the right position at the right time. You have got to get the right push at the end. The racing here is so competitive. It’s just hard to win one,” Wile said. “And to think that he’s won three and two consecutive races in a row is incredible.”

Hamlin knows one of the keys is simply staying in the race.

“The chances of you getting in wrecks are higher and everyone’s car is so close,” Hamlin said. “It’s very, very difficult. I just think that it is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky in that skill game.

“I think that there’s a lot of guys that are very, very good on the superspeedways that just have been very, very unlucky in the last few years.”

Starting Grid for Daytona 500



* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.