How to Watch Daytona Duels 2021 Online for Free

Daytona International Speedway will host the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, a pair of races that help determine the starting positions in the Daytona 500, on Thursday.

The duels start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Daytona Duels online for free:

Note: With all of the following options, you can also watch the ARCA Series Lucas Oil 200 (FS1, Saturday), Xfinity Series Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300 (FS1, Saturday) and Daytona 500 (Fox, Sunday)

Daytona Duels 2021 Preview

Alex Bowman secured a record fourth consecutive Daytona 500 front-row start on Wednesday, posting a 47.056-second lap in qualifying for pole position in the main event and Duel 1.

He edged out his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who went around in 47.314 seconds to claim the Daytona 500 outside pole and the Duel 2 pole.

The pair also composed the front row in the 2019 Daytona 500, with Byron in pole position. Hendrick Motorsports has now claimed 14 poles in the Daytona 500.

“It doesn’t really have a whole lot to do with me, right?” Bowman said Wednesday after qualifying, according to Sporting News. “It’s a testament to these guys and everybody back in the shop at Hendrick Motorsports. They work so hard on these superspeedway cars. They are beautiful when they get to the race track. Our Ally Camaro has been really fast since we unloaded and they focused a lot on trying to get the pole for the Daytona 500.

“It means a lot to us and we were able to achieve that.”

A year ago, Byron claimed fourth position by winning Duel 2 after placing eighth in qualifying. Joey Logano, who finished 11th in qualifying that year, won Duel 1 for inside position in the second row.

Logano had the 21st-fasting time in qualifying this time around, meaning he’ll start in 11th position in Duel 1. He’s looking for his second Daytona 500 victory and his 27th Cup Series win.

“Yeah, I’m not satisfied. Like, it’s never enough,” Logano told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday. “I know in life saying ‘it’s never enough’ is not a healthy thing, but in sports, I think it’s the healthiest thing you can have. Saying, ‘Where is there more? Where is there more?’ I think that’s what’s kept our consistency there.

“It means you can’t get complacent.”

Daytona Duels Starting Lineups

Duel 1

1. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

2. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

4. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

5. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing

6. Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing Team

7. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

8. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

9. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing

10. Austin Cindric, Team Penske

11. Joey Logano, Team Penske

12. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

13. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing

14. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

15. Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports

16. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing

17. Ty Dillon, Gaunt Brothers Racing

18. Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports

19. Quin Houff, StarCom Racing

20. Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management

21. Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

22. Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing

Duel 2

1. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

2. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

4. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

6. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports

7. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

8. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

9. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

10. Kaz Grala, Kaulig Racing

11. Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

12. Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing

13. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

14. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

15. Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing

16. Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports

17. Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

18. Garrett Smithley, Motorsports Business Management

19. BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

20. Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing

21. Derrike Cope, Rick Ware Racing

22. Noah Gragson, Beard Motorsports