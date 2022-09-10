Where to Watch Lions Games Online if You Don’t Have Cable

While last year’s campaign was mostly disappointing, there were a few bright spots for the Detroit Lions, and the arrow seems to be pointing up in Dan Campbell’s second year in charge.

If you don't have cable and you live in the Lions market, you can watch a live stream of every game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Lions games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Lions Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

If You Live out of the Lions Market

Detroit Lions 2022 Season Preview

Quarterback Jared Goff’s first season with the Detroit Lions looked similar to one of many Lions seasons — struggles on the field year after year.

The Lions haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990s despite having a history of star players such as Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Matthew Stafford. Goff, a former No. 1 pick by the Los Angeles Rams, couldn’t make things much better in 2021 after he arrived via a trade with the Rams for Stafford.

Goff and company look to change the Lions’ narrative, which has been an uphill climb for past Lions teams for decades. The Lions defense at least improved overnight with a No. 2 draft pick in Aidan Hutchinson — a Michigan native who has big expectations for his hometown franchise. Fellow Lions defensive end Charles Harris doesn’t see a rookie nearby him in Hutchinson.

“Oh, it’s awesome. On and off the field, he’s just a great teammate, great individual. Like I said, he’s not a rookie. He’s really not,” Harris said via Sports Illustrated’s All Lions. “You’d think he’d be in the league as long as me, in terms of his recovery, the way he carries himself on and off the field, how his attention to detail is. But, it’s very helpful, not just for myself, but for the team, for the d-line to have a guy like that within our arsenal.”

How well the Lions can turn things around this season depends on the gauntlet of the NFC North Division. The Green Ba Packers have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback with a slew of talented young receivers. The Minnesota Vikings have a solid quarterback in Kirk Cousins with a strong running game led by running back Dalvin Cook. The Chicago Bears also can’t be slept on with second-year quarterback Justin Fields making strides.

Offensive Outlook

Goff has strong skill players to work with him in running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Adding D.J. Chark should also help the passing game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson can also make plays.

The Lions have a strong offensive line, but injuries are already cropping up again as the case in 2021. Both Frank Ragnow and Tommy Kraemer enter Week1 listed as questionable on the injury report.

Defensive Outlook

While Hutchinson makes the Lions better on defense quickly, the Lions also have several quality defensive players around him. That includes Harris, defensive back Amani Oruwariye, and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Special Teams Outlook

Jack Fox will kick for the Lions, and Austin Seibert will punt. Kalif Raymond will handle punt and kick returns.