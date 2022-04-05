How to Watch Diamondbacks Games Without Cable in 2022

Following last year’s calamitous season, the Arizona Diamondbacks face a transition year in 2022, likely more concerned with player development and showcasing a top-tier farm system than competing in a stacked NL West.

In 2022, most Diamondbacks games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Arizona, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Arizona), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every D-Backs game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Diamondbacks Market

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Arizona

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Arizona and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Diamondbacks games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Diamondbacks Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market D-Backs games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Diamondbacks games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market D-Backs games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Diamondbacks games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Diamondbacks games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Diamondbacks 2022 Preview

Barring a surprise run, Arizona doesn’t look to contend this season, but the Diamondbacks boast one of the stronger farm systems in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank No. 4 among MLB teams for minor league farm systems according to MLB.com Pipeline. Four of Arizona’s prospects rank in the top 100, and one of them — outfielder Alek Thomas — could debut this season per MLB.com.

2021 Season Recap

Arizona went 52-110 and finished fifth in the National League West Division under manager Torey Lovullo.

Ketel Marte led the Diamondbacks in batting with a .318 average, but he only played 90 games due to injury. Zach Gallen had the best ERA at 4.30 among Diamondbacks starters with 23 or more starts. Notably, only three pitchers started 20 or more games for the Diamondbacks last season.

Ketel Marte recorded the most consecutive multi-Hit GP (8) in Arizona #Diamondbacks history

pic.twitter.com/pIWJuj018U — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) March 28, 2022

Offseason Moves for 2022

Free Agency: The Diamondbacks added pitchers Zach Davies, Ian Kennedy, and Mark Melancon.

Trade: Arizona also added outfielder Jordan Luplow via a trade. Luplow, who averaged .246 in 25 games for the Tampa Rays after a trade from Cleveland last season, could give the lineup a boost.

Projected Lineup

Carson Kelly, C: Kelly batted .240 with 46 RBI and 13 home runs in 98 games last season. Christian Walker, 1B: Walker hit .244 with 46 RBI and 10 home runs in 115 games for 2021. Ketel Marte, 2B: Marte showed a lot of promise when healthy with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 90 games. Josh Rojas, 3B: Rojas posted a .264 average with 44 RBI and 46 extra-base hits in 2021. Rojas might not play in April though he could sit out “weeks, not days” due to an oblique strain according to The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro. Nick Ahmed, SS: Ahmed batted .221 with 38 RBI and 38 extra base hits. Ahmed may not start opening day due a shoulder injury according to Lovullo via 98.7 FM’s Jake Anderson. David Peralta, LF: Peralta played in the most games, 150, of any Diamondbacks player in 2021. He batted .259 with 63 RBI and 46 extra-base hits. Daulton Varsho, CF: Varsho hit .246 for 38 RBI and 30 extra-base hits in 2021. Pavin Smith, RF: Smith posted a .267 average with 49 RBI, and 42 extra base hits last season. Seth Beer, DH: Beer looks set as the designated hitter after missing most of last season due to injury. In 10 games, post an .889 slugging percentage.

Projected Starting Rotation

Madison Bumgarner, LHP: Bumgarner went 7-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 2021. Zac Gallen, RHP: Gallen posted a 4-10 mark with a 4.30 ERA and team-high 139 strikeouts last season. Merrill Kelly, RHP: Kelly had a 4.44 ERA with 130 strikeouts for a 7-11 record in 2021. Luke Weaver, RHP: Weaver posted a 4.25 ERA and 62 strikeouts in a 3-6 showing for 2021. Zach Davies, RHP: Davies went 6-12 for the Chicago Cubs in 2021 with a 5.78 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

Lineup projections based on ESPN, CBS Sports, and MLB.com.