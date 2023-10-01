How to Watch Dolphins vs Bills Game for Free

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) head to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 1 in a huge AFC showdown.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

The Dolphins are coming off a huge 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos last week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns and 309 yards before sitting down and calling it a day. Miami running back De’Von Achane added 203 yards and two scores on 18 carries in what was a completely dominant offensive performance.

Heading into this game, Miami has the league’s best offense, and the Bills are going to be on their ‘A’ game in all three phases if they want to take the Dolphins down.

“When you’re playing an explosive team, a team that scores like this offense does, you have to play a complementary game,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said. “All three phases have to blend together and work together. It’s certainly going to take all of us to get it done.”

On the other side, the Bills are fresh from handing the Washington Commanders a 37-3 loss Week 3. Bills QB Josh Allen went 20-32 for 218 yards, a touchdown and an interception, also rushing for a score. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had eight catches for 111 yards, while running back James Cook added 15 carries for 98 yards in the win.

Allen is 8-2 in his career against the Dolphins. He has tossed 27 TDs against them, more than he has against any other team since he arrived in the NFL in 2018. These two teams last met in the AFC wild-card playoff game in January of 2023, when the Bills beat Dolphins, 34-31. Allen also presents a challenge for the Dolphins defense, so this could be a high-scoring affair.

“If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse, or maybe consider a career adjustment,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said about this game. “I think it’s a very, very difficult challenge that I think our players are pumped for because you sign up to play the best, and I think [the Bills] fit that.”

On the injury front, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips will miss the game for the Dolphins, while center Connor Williams (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin) and running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) are all questionable. Buffalo will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer, which is far from idea with Tua and company coming to town.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).