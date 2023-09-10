Where to Watch Dolphins vs Chargers Game Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) will host the Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, September 10 in the season opener for both teams.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Dolphins vs Chargers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dolphins vs Chargers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Dolphins vs Chargers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Dolphins vs Chargers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

Dolphins vs Chargers Preview

This game boasts a well-respected defensive coach in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who will go up against a formidable offensive mind in Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. There will also be two exciting young quarterbacks leading their respective offenses.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions last season, so his health will be something to monitor all season. Tagovailoa tallied 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last season, and he has his top-tier duo of wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle ready to go.

“I feel good,” Tagovailoa said leading up to the game. “I think all the guys on our team are really excited to be able to get back out on the field. Some guys come from a different team and this is a new system for them. Some guys have been here for some time and the guys are just really excited to go out there and showcase their skills against a really good team.”

Miami finished with an overall record of 9-8 in 2022, scoring 23.4 points a game on offense while allowing 23.5 points a game on the defensive side. Speaking of defense, the Fins added renowned defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to reshape the ‘D’ this season, so that will be something to watch here.

As for the Chargers, they will be led by QB Justin Herbert, who threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year. Herbert is heading into Year 4, and he says he’s feeling more confident than ever.

“Experience is the best teacher. To be able to go through that and see the other side, I know that we’re better because of it,” Herbert said. “Whether it’s a fourth-quarter drive or a play that we need late in the game, I know these guys have been able to fight through it. Whenever this adversity comes, we’ll be ready.”

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West last year with a 10-7 mark, falling in the Wild Card round in the final seconds to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Los Angeles averaged 23.0 points a game on offense and gave up 22.6 points a game on defense.

These two teams split the season series last year, with each winning on its own home turf. The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 19-17-0.