How to Watch Eagles vs Bucs Live Stream for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Eagles vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to login and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eagles vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Another low-priced option if you’ve used up your free trials, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term cable-replacing streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Eagles vs Bucs live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to login and watch.

Eagles vs Bucs Preview

The Eagles are coming off a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on September 14. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18-of-23 for three total touchdowns and an interception in the win. He had a ton of help from running back D’Andre Swift, who had a career-high 175 yards on 28 carries against the Vikings, also scoring a touchdown. The Eagles had been taking a rush-by-committee approach, but Swift may be seeing more touches after last week’s performance.

“We’re going to ride the hot hand. Do I think it’s sustainable? Shoot, his body is ready to go,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about Swift. “I don’t ever want to put an expectation on anybody. If he’s got the hot hand on Monday night, we’ll keep rolling with him.”

One player to watch for the Eagles will be wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was visibly upset about his lack of targets during the team’s Week 2 game against Minnesota. Brown had four catches on six targets for 29 yards in that game, so look for Hurts to go to his No. 1 wideout early and often against Tampa Bay.

On the other side, the Buccaneers are fresh from a solid 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears last week. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was efficient in the win, going 26-34 for 317 yards and a TD. The Tampa Bay defense also stepped up, finishing with six sacks, while defensive lineman Shaquil Barrett scored on a pick-six off Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Few foresaw a 2-0 start for Mayfield and company, but their underdog status suits the Bucs just fine.

“That’s been the narrative, but we’ve known the whole time what we have in this locker room and the team that we’re trying to build, where we’re trying to head,” Mayfield said. “The important part now is not letting the outside noise affect us in the building. We didn’t let it affect us before, why let it do it now?”

Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 11-10. These two teams last met in the NFC Wild Card game in January of 2022, with the Bucs beating the Eagles, 31-15.

The broadcast crew slated to call the game include: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).