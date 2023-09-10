How to Watch Eagles vs Patriots Live Stream for Free

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) and the New England Patriots (0-0) kick off their 2023 seasons when the Pats host Philly at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Eagles vs Patriots Preview

The Eagles were far and away the best team in the NFC last year, and they have a good shot at earning that title again this season. Philadelphia finished with a 14-3 mark under the leadership of quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles had the NFL’s third-best offense last year, averaging just over 28 points a game. Philly’s ground game was especially dangerous, leading the league in rushing scores with 32. Hurts was especially effective, making his first Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games. The playmaking QB also rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores.

“Every team’s got a few good players, and some great players, and it’s hard to replicate those players,” longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said heading into the matchup about preparing to play against a dual-threat like Hurts. “If you have one, your guy’s probably not on the scout team doing that for that guy anyway. You do the best you can. We’ll have somebody to try to simulate the best we can what Hurts does, but we don’t have anybody like Hurts, and, probably, neither does anybody else.”

As for the Patriots, they finished with a disappointing 8-9 overall mark last season, putting up 21.4 points a game on offense. Defense was the team’s bread and butter once again, as the unit finished 11th in the league in points allowed (20.4 per game).

“Every time you watch his defense play, you see the fundamentals on display,” Sirianni said about Belichick. “You see the smart situations on display, the situational football intelligence on display. I guess a lot of those things have inspired me to say, ‘Hey, what’s important to winning football games?’ Well, football IQ and fundamentals. Hey, the core values are a direct reflection of great coaches and teams I’ve studied in the past, and he’s obviously at the top of that list.”

The key matchup of this game will be Philadelphia’s rushing offense going up against New England’s run defense. Over the past five seasons, the Patriots have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL (47), according to CBS Sports.

The Eagles lead the all-time series against the Patriots, 8-7. They last played in 2019, when New England won in Philly, 17-10.