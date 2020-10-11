Where to Watch England vs Belgium Nations League in US

The England men’s national soccer team will host Belgium at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in Nations League group play.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (Noon ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch England vs Belgium live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ has live coverage of most UEFA Nations League matches in 20-21, as well as FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch England vs Belgium live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

England vs Belgium Preview

Heading into the third set of group matches, Belgium lead Group A2, having soundly defeated Iceland then Denmark. England sit in second; they played Denmark to a scoreless draw and edged Iceland 1-0.

The Three Lions deployed a young roster in their 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly warm-up. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in his England debut, and forward Danny Ings and center back Conor Coady each scored their first goal in their first start for the national team.

“When you have got the shirt or the place in the squad, then you don’t want to allow other people the opportunity to take it,” England manager Gareth Southgate said, according to Goal.

“Whenever we give debuts or whenever we get guys who deserve their chance for time on the pitch. It is time to grab their place and push themselves up the pecking order a bit.

“Several did that tonight and there is competition for places, not just with the squad we named but other players just outside of that.”

Calvert-Lewin got the scoring started with his head in the 26th minute. The 23-year-old now has 10 goals across six matches for club and country this season.

“I thought he [Calvert-Lewin] was very good,” Southgate said, according to The Football Association’s official website.

“He had excellent presence, his runs were a threat and he presses well, he took his goal well so he can be really pleased.”

Belgium will be without Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, who left camp with a hip injury ahead of the club’s Thursday friendly against Ivory Coast. They’re expected to turn to Club Brugge’s Simon Mignolet, formerly of Liverpool.

The Red Devils drew with Ivory Coast 1-1 in the tune-up, ceding a tally from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium the lead early in the second half. The striker banged home a rebound after his attempt at finishing a cross from 21-year-old midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers was stopped on the doorstep.

Manager Roberto Martinez rested key players Romelo Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, and Axel Witsel during the warm-up.

“Now that we’ve been able to extend the numbers in the squad and that opens a very good window for us to have a lot of debutants, a lot of emerging and young talent in the team,” Martinez said ahead of the friendly, according to Reuters.

“They’ve earned the opportunity to be in the national team and now we will see what they can do and if they can add competition into the group.”