How to Watch HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Holiday Special Online

Fans who have been waiting for Euphoria to return are in for a treat. The first in a two-part Euphoria special premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight on Sunday, December 6. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch Euphoria online. Read on for all the details.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Euphoria streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch the show live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Once signed up, you can watch the show live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

The Episode Is Already Available on HBO Max

If you have an HBO Max subscription or if you’re wondering how some people are already talking about the episode even though it hasn’t aired yet, it’s because it was released early on HBO Max, which is HBO’s official new streaming service. The episode was released on Thursday, December 3, at 9 p.m. Pacific (12 a.m Eastern), about three days before it’s airing on HBO.

HBO Max also has an extra to watch after you finish the episode called Euphoria: Trouble Doesn’t Last Always: Featurette.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

Rue: Part 1 December 6th 9pm pic.twitter.com/HH0LwNLlAR — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 30, 2020

According to HBO’s website, the first in the two-part Euphoria holiday special is called Trouble Don’t Last Always (it is also referred to on HBO Max as Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: Rue.) The episode is 57 minutes long. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on December 6 (8 p.m. Central.) In the UK it will premiere at the same time on Monday, December 7 at 2 a.m. on Sky Atlantic, Digital Spy reported, and it will re-air at 9 p.m. UK viewers can watch via NOW TV.

The synopsis reads: “In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, Rue celebrates Christmas.”

From the trailer, we know that Rue is going to be meeting with Ali, played by Colman Domingo, a Narcotics Anonymous friend.

Season 1 ended with Rue relapsing and some viewers wondering if she was even going to survive. There almost seemed to be hints that Rue might have died in the finale. But she didn’t, as is evident from the trailer for the new holiday special, which picks up right after the finale ended.

Zendaya shared on Twitter that this new holiday special is not Season 2.

There is supposed to be a second part, which will focus on Jules. However, it’s not clear when this next episode is premiering. Some have said it won’t be until January.

Euphoria will likely be growing into an even bigger hit in Season 2 than it was for Season 1. The Season 1 finale had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. That’s a lot less than Big Little Lies‘ 1.8 million viewers, but it’s a great start for a new show. The July 7, 2019 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere.

