How to Watch Everton vs Man Utd Carabao Cup in USA

Manchester United will head to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton has won three straight against some formidable opponents, and the Toffees are looking for their first trophy in over two decades. Forward Alex Iwobi spoke to the media this week, and he discussed how the team’s recent success will help them heading into this quarter-finals matchup.

“For us to achieve nine points from our recent games against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal gives us real confidence and belief that we can do the same against any other team,” Iwobi said heading into the match. “I’m happy with my contribution and to be creating chances – and it was a great feeling coming back against my old club – but it’s all about the team performance. We now turn our attention to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. It’s a big game and another match under the lights at Goodison with 2,000 of our fans cheering us on.”

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti also added that the idea of bringing some hardware home after a long drought will be a primary motivator for his group. “We give a lot of importance to this competition,” Ancelotti said. “Everton never won it [before]. We are two games from the final, so it would be fantastic to play a final if possible. We are going to put out our strongest team.”

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, it has won five of its last six, and are five points off the top in the league, and the team is looking to earn some hardware of its own.

“Of course it’s something we’re aiming for,” Solskjaer said. “We want to improve every season and to improve on last year is to get to the final. Of course, when you get to a final, there’s only one thing that matters and that’s lifting the trophy … We are desperate to get our hands on a trophy. These players are desperate to learn how to win.”

Injury-wise, for Everton, James Rodriguez has missed the last three matches with a knee injury, but he’s slated to make his return against Manchester United. For Man United, Luke Shaw could be rested, so Alex Telles may be subbed in. Scott McTominay will miss with a groin injury.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Everton possible starting lineup: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Davies, Doucoure, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Man United possible starting lineup: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Cavani