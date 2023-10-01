How to Watch Falcons vs Jaguars ‘Toy Story’ Broadcast

The NFL returns to London this weekend, with the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) set to clash at Wembley Stadium Week 4 in what promises to be a very unique viewing experience.

Falcons vs Jaguars Preview

This game promises to be a different experience for fans of the NFL, as the league is attempting to broaden its audience to include kids. Per USA Today, The Toy Story-themed telecast “will be entirely animated, with the players’ movements in sync with what is happening in real time on the field. That’s done through player-tracking data enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats system and Beyond Sports.”

“We looked at a lot of different concepts and then ultimately targeting ‘Toy Story’ because it resonates with older generations and kids together. It is also a way to promote and build awareness for the ESPN+ exclusive game,” Tim Reed, ESPN’s vice president of programming, said about the animated theme.

The Falcons enter this game coming off an ugly 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions last weekend. Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder went 21-38 for 201 yards, but he didn’t get much help from his offensive line or running game, as the Lions held Atlanta to just 44 yards on the ground all game.

On the other side, the Jaguars are fresh from their second loss in a row, falling to the Houston Texans 37-17 last weekend. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence completed 27-of 40 passes for 279 yards, a TD and a pick in the upset loss.

“The message this week is focus on little details as much as possible throughout the week and really challenge yourself,” Lawrence said heading into the game. “That’s the time where you can think a little bit and you want to see every look and it’s all right to make a mistake. That’s when you get better, when you see all the looks and learn from it, when you have that sense of urgency in practice of, ‘Let me get everything I can, all the information, dial in on the game plan and know it like the back of my hand so that when Sunday comes you just go play.’ For all of us, myself included … prepare during the week so when Sunday comes you can let it go and not think. That’s kind of the challenge for us this week and I’m excited to see how we respond.”

One storyline to watch heading into this game: Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be returning to Atlanta for the first time since his departure from the team in 2022. Ridley was suspended the entire 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy, and the Falcons traded him to Jacksonville.

The Jags enter this game a s3-point favorites.

Broadcasters slated to appear — animated, no less, with movements captured using motion-capture technology — includeDrew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year old Pepper Persley.