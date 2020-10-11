‘Fear the The Walking Dead’ Season 6 Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

Tonight is the premiere of Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 on AMC. The premiere episode will air at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Fear The Walking Dead streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

AMC Premiere, which allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live, is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main package. It can be included with your free trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them. If you include AMC Premiere, you’ll be able to watch episodes from the current season on-demand whenever you want.

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AMC Premiere Has the Premiere Episode Online Early Before It Airs on TV

AMC Premiere is streaming new episodes on Sunday mornings, so if you’ve seen people talk about it before it airs on TV, that’s why. If you have a cable or satellite subscription and pay extra for AMC Premiere, then you can watch it early too, or if you prefer you can watch the episode live while the new episode is airing on TV on AMC.

People who are subscribed to AMC Premiere get to see Fear the Walking Dead episodes early starting on Sunday mornings. Some other Walking Dead series’ episodes are posted 48 hours early, but Newsweek reported that AMC Premiere is only showing FTWD episodes a few hours early every day. You can get a free trial if you want to try out the service first.

You can also watch early on AMC+, which is a bundle that includes the catalog offered by AMC Premiere, plus special offerings from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and exclusive series.

AMC describes the difference between the two services this way:

AMC+ is a bundle that includes all the benefits of AMC Premiere plus much more: the premier collections of Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited— plus exclusive series and Ad Free access to acclaimed shows from AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV.

You can watch AMC+on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, and Sling TV. While AMC Premiere is an add-on for people with a cable subscription that already includes AMC, AMC+ can be bought on its own via Apple TV Channels or Amazon Prime Video Channels (plus, it’s available to add to a limited number of cable plans.)

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Preview

The first episode of FTWD is called “The End is the Beginning.”

Here’s a trailer shown at Comic-Con.

Season 6 is going to be set up more like an anthology season, Digital Spy reported. Each episode will focus on just a few characters. This isn’t entirely surprising, given that all the characters were split up when the previous season ended. The Walking Dead universe has had seasons focus on an anthology format for part of the seasons before, but never for an entire season.

Digital Spy noted that each episode will also have its own genre feeling, with one feeling almost like a bounty hunter show, another like a horror movie, one like a detective series, and the like.

Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand, told Den of Geek that he was concerned there might not be interest in the show considering everything that’s happening in the world. But he said after he finished filming the season, he changed his mind.

He said that he thought at first: “Nobody is going to want to watch this. We’re already in this bad place–are people going to want to see a mirror to that? And then I came of that thinking, yes, people are going to want a show like ours, which is seeking to find our better selves, find community, find agency. How do we rebuild? How do we rebuild together, with people who are different than us? How do we come together with all these different ideologies?”

Maggie Grace, who plays Al, told Den of Geek that she thinks people will really relate to this season. So many people are separated because of the pandemic, and they’ll relate to the characters’ being separated too.

