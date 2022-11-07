Where to Watch Florida vs Stony Brook Basketball 2022

Florida takes on Stony Brook to tip-off the new season on Monday, November 7.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Stony Brook vs Florida:

Stony Brook vs Florida Preview

Florida takes on Stony Brook on Monday to tip-off a new season filled with big expectations.

“This team has makings of being an NCAA Tournament team, so that’s a simple barometer of what we’ll use,” Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden said via OnlyGators.com.

“We’ve made some big strides in terms of really getting a good understanding, holistically within our program, of what we’re trying to be, what we’re trying to do and how we’re going to get there,” Golden added. “… We’re beginning to play with more purpose.”

Florida missed the NCAA Tournament last season despite a 20-win season. The Gators haven’t made it past the second round since 2017, and the program has only made the tournament four of the past eight years.

Golden took the job this year after a successful run at San Francisco. He guided the Dons to a 24-10 record last season and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. He had two 20-plus win seasons amid his three years at the helm for the Dons. He hopes to bring the same success to Gainesville.

“Everybody kind of bought back into the program when I got the job,” Golden said per OnlyGators.com. “The vision was pretty clear, and guys understood what our goals are.”

“We have a lot of talented pieces. They were coming from a lot of different places. … Basketball, it’s complicated in the sense it’s more than Xs & Os,” Golden added. “Teams are better when guys get along well. Teams are better when there’s that familiarity as well as comfort of knowing who you’re going to war with. We’ve done a good job of building that collective mindset in the way we approach things.”

It doesn’t mark the first time Florida banked on a young coach such as Golden, 37. The Gators hired Billy Donovan at age 30 in 1996. It paid off as the Gators won back-to-back national titles in the 2000s.

Golden will run his own program as the Gators are well-removed from the Donovan era. However, Golden likes having something to prove.

“I’ve kind of had to be that way to be successful or make it, whether its just making a high school basketball team or making it at Saint Mary’s or getting into coaching and finding my niche — what separated me or made me different,” Golden said via Gatorsports.