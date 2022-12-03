How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs William & Mary Football

Round 2 of the FCS playoffs is taking place this weekend, with the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs taking on the William & Mary Tribe in Williamsburg.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Gardner-Webb vs William & Mary live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every second-round FCS playoff game, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs William & Mary live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Gardner-Webb vs William & Mary Preview

The 7-5 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs will have their hands full in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs when they face the 10-1 William & Mary Tribe, which is William & Mary’s first 10-win season in the school’s history.

William & Mary head coach Mike London knows that the Gardner-Webb team won’t just roll over for them, however. He said in his pre-game press conference (via Blue Bloods Pod) that he saw how Gardner-Webb jumped out to a huge early lead in their first-round game and they have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“They were able to get up early with 21 points in the first quarter. We have to make sure that we play sound defense, run to the ball, rally to the ball, then stone on the perimeter,” said London. “Then on offense is continuing to keep doing what we’ve done in terms of running the ball and then when we can to throw the ball deep… We have to make sure we limit the return game opportunities, but at the same time create those opportunities for DreSean (Kendrick) or Bronson Yoder or whoever is back there so we can get the ball and extend our starting field position as well.”

He also said that they are going to have to find a way to stop Gardner-Webb’s running game, which was “awesome” in its first-round game that saw them rush for over 400 yards.

“It was awesome. They put up over 500 total yards, 405 yards rushing. One of the running backs (Narii Gaither) had like 245 yards,” said London. “I mean, watching him break tackles, attack vertical spacing, and horizontal spacing.”

London added, “The quarterback (Bailey Fisher) did a great job distributing the ball, but they were proficient and efficient in their running game and created a lot of chunk runs and explosive plays where they made guys miss … He does things to keep the ball alive and then he’s got receivers that can go up and get it as well. You know he can use his legs and then he can use his arm to extend the passes downfield and distribute the ball. They will spread you out and throw the ball out in space and say, ‘Tackle my guy; my guy is better than yours,’ and they can make you miss.”

The Gardner-Webb vs William & Mary playoff game kicks off on Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.