How to Watch UGA vs South Carolina Game for Free

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16.

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

South Carolina vs Georgia Preview

The Bulldogs have had two blowouts so far, handing Tennessee-Martin a 48-7 loss opening weekend before beating Ball State, 45-3. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went 23-30 for 283 yards, while the Bulldogs added three rushing scores on the ground.

On defense, Georgia intercepted Ball State QB Kadin Semonza three times while surrendering just 224 total yards in the game. The Bulldogs have won 19 games in a row and 35 of their last 36, and they have won three in a row against South Carolina.

On the other side, the Gamecocks lost their season opener to No. 20 ranked North Carolina before handing Furman a 47-21 loss last weekend. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was particularly impressive in the win, going 25-27 for 345 yards and three touchdowns. The dual-threat QB will pose a challenge for a Bulldogs’ ‘D’ that has surrendered just 10 points over to games.

“He’s going to hit some plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Rattler. “He’s going to hit some shots. That’s what he does. He does it well. Playing the ball in the deep part of the field is one of the number one characteristics of a defensive back. If you have that flaw, it can be fatal. It tends to show up in games like this because he’s going to get opportunities. He’s going to throw the ball down the field.”

The Gamecocks overcame eight penalties for 60 yards with Rattler’s arm and a strong effort from the defense, which allowed Furman just 80 rushing yards.

South Carolina will be facing an entirely different beast this week, and head coach Shane Beamer thinks a fast start will be crucial for his team iff they want to compete with the No. 1 team in the nation.

“It is critical. We certainly have had some games where we didn’t get off to a good start on the road, to say the least,” Beamer said, via 247 Sports. “Everybody talks about starting fast and that is easier said than done against these guys. Against anybody when you play on the road. We know it will be loud and hostile but we need to make sure what we are doing from a call standpoint offensively, defensively and special teams is giving our guys the best chance to be successful early in the game.”

The broadcast crew slated to call the game include Brad Nessler (Play by Play), Gary Danielson (Color Commentator) and Jenny Dell (Sideline Reporter).