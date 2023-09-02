How to Watch Georgia vs UT Martin Game for Free

The No. 1 team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0), will host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens to kick off their 2023 campaign.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network), which you can watch for free with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UT Martin vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UT Martin vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch this game, as every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of college football games in 2023, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UT Martin vs Georgia live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Another cheaper option if you’re out of free trials, SEC Network+ is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UT Martin vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

UT Martin vs Georgia Preview

The reigning two-time national champion Bulldogs are looking for third consecutive title, and their pursuit starts with this game. Georgia was dominant on both sides of the ball last year, finishing fifth in the nation in total offense (41.1 points scored a game) and fifth in total defense (14.3 points allowed per game).

Georgia finished with an unblemished record of 15-0 (8-0 in the SEC) last year, capping off its season by destroying TCU in the National Championship, 65-7. No team has ever won three consecutive National Championships, so Georgia is looking to make history this year.

With former starter Stetson Bennett gone, his former backup, Carson Beck, will take over the job as Georgia’s starting quarterback. “He’s done the best job,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said about Beck, via ESPN. “We communicated that earlier in the week to the other quarterbacks, and we’ve kind of been operating that way. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they’re going to continue to do that.”

UT Martin averaged 34.7 points a game on offense last year, while surrendering over 30 points a game on defense. The Skyhawks finished with a 7-4 overall record (5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference). UT Martin may be a small FCS school, but the Skyhawks have won two straight conference titles and will be looking to put their best foot forward.

“You know, there’s so much opportunity to grow no matter the score, so there will be opportunities throughout the game for our team to get better, and that’s what my experience has been. There will be opportunities that help you the next week,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said about the benefits of playing a powerhouse like Georgia while being a small school.

The Skyhawks will also have a new QB in Kinkead Dent, who transferred over after spending four years at Ole Miss playing under Lane Kiffin. But you UC Martin’s Achilles’ heel may be it’s defense, which allowed 43 offensive touchdowns and over 400 yards per game to opponents in OVC play.

UT Martin did play an SEC squad last season, and the Skyhawks made some solid plays while ultimately losing big to Tennessee in Knoxville, 65-24. Expect similar results here.