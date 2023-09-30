How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn Game for Free

The No. 1 team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0), will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30.

The game will be televised on CBS











Georgia vs Auburn Preview

The Bulldogs are fresh from a 49-21 win over the 1-3 UAB Blazers last weekend. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went 22-32 for 338 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for a score. Wide receiver Brock Bowers caught nine passes for 121 yards and two TDs for Georgia, helping the offense overcome a three-turnover performance.

Defensively, the 21 points allowed by the Bulldogs were the most surrendered by the defense all season. Georgia is allowing just over 195 yards passing yards per game, but against the Blazers, they gave up 250. It will be interesting to see how they respond against the Tigers.

On the other side, Auburn is coming off a 27-10 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies last week. Tigers QB Payton Thorne struggled for the second game in a row, going 6-12 for 44 yards, with the offense managing just 200 total yards in the win. There has been talk of the Tigers benching Thorne, but that doesn’t seem to be on the agenda, at least not this week.

“We’re still kind of wading through that, but that’s probably where we’ll land this week also,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said.

These two teams have played each other every season since 1944. Georgia leads the longtime rivalry, 63-56-8, and the Bulldogs have won nine of their last 10 against the Tigers. Still, don’t expect any negativity from either side.

“I’m not big on hate,” Freeze added. “I’m big on that this game means so much to so many people so we should compete in a way out of love for our people. Not necessarily for hate to other people. That’s kind of the way I operate. I hope we compete because we love Auburn and it means something to the Auburn people to compete against Georgia. That’ll be my approach. Love is a great motivator for me.”

“I tend to agree with Coach Freeze, you know? It’s not about hate for me. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their players. I recruited a lot of them. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their coaches ‘cause I like a lot of their coaches,” Smart said, adding:

“I’ve known all those guys for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Hugh. I look at it as a hell of a fierce rivalry, and that’s really why you do this business — like, why you get in this business is to play in these type games in this type atmosphere. Fan bases may not like to hear that because they like to hate each other. There’s not a lot of difference in our fans and their fans a lot of times in terms of where they’re from, that kind of thing. Our players are similar to their players, so I have respect for them, not hate.”

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline) and Brad Nessler (play-by-play).