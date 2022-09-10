How to Watch Giants Games Streaming Online for Free

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are the next dream team tasked with reviving the New York Giants. They are having to sift through the wreckage of the Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman era, but there’s still cause for optimism Big Blue can at least be competitive in 2022.

The optimism stems from Daboll’s proven flair as an offensive-minded play-caller who developed Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. He’s inherited some talent, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

General manager Schoen added to the talent pool by knocking his first draft out of the park with the selections of edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and tackle Evan Neal in the first round.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Giants market, you can watch a live stream of every game on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Giants games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Giants Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Giants games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Giants games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Note: NFL Network, which will have one Giants game in 2022, isn’t available on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Giants games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Giants games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Giants games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

If You Live out of the Giants Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Giants games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Giants games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Giants games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Giants games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

New York Giants 2022 Season Preview

Daboll turned the Allen-led Bills into one of the NFL’s most potent offenses, but can he do the same with Daniel Jones as his quarterback? The sixth-overall pick in 2019 has yet to convince his doubters he can make the grade, the main reason the Giants opted against picking up Jones’ fifth-year option.

It’s seems likely Daboll and Schoen share those doubts, based on a report from ESPN’s Brady Henderson about interest in trading for Russell Wilson this offseason: “The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.”

The Giants aren’t moving on from Jones yet, so this season is about helping him thrive. Daboll thinks letting former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka call plays will be a bonus, per NJ.com’s Bob Brookover: “I love calling plays. But I think Mike has done a good job and I have a lot of faith in him. I think there has been a good rapport between him and Daniel. That’s the voice (Jones) has been hearing in the preseason and every practice and I’ve been pleased with Mike and really the entire coaching staff.”

Jones is under pressure to finally deliver the goods in an offense built to let the QB flourish. If he can’t, Jones will waste some intriguing skills players and a defense that should be well above average in the rankings.

Best Fantasy Option: Saquon Barkley

If he stays healthy, there’s no Giants player better for fantasy owners than Barkley. He’s a gifted, big-play runner, whose game-breaking speed defenses have to respect.

Barkley can also make an impact as a receiver, something Daboll plans to make more use of this season, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

Most notable observation from OTA #9 was that Saquon Barkley was getting a TON of work as a receiver. His involvement in the passing game appears on the rise. 📈 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 2, 2022

Daboll loves to spread the field with four- and five-receiver sets, something that will boost Barkley’s numbers in both phases of the offense.

Rookie to Watch: Wan’Dale Robinson

It says a lot neither Thibodeaux nor Neal belongs in this spot. Instead, the rookie to keep an eye on is second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson, a slot receiver with speed to burn.

The Giants surprised many when they took Robinson off the board with the 43rd pick. He’s already confounded initial expectations, earning a starting spot on the opening depth chart.

Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards with Kentucky in 2021. He also rushed for 691 yards and four touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Daboll and Kafka both come from teams where skill players are used in a variety of ways, a trend that looks set to continue with Robinson based on this reverse against the New York Jets in preseason:

Robinson and Toney should both play a similar role, with the rookie getting a variety of touches each week.

Best Newcomer: Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants need a game-wrecking pass-rusher in the worst way and that’s just what Thibodeaux can become in this defense. He’s got the quick takeoff, raw power and relentless closing speed to live in opposing backfields as a rookie.

Those skills will immediately be at home in a pressure-crazed scheme called by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. It will also help Thibodeaux to play on the edges of a formidable defensive line led by Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence II, two immovable forces in the trenches who will keep blockers away from Thibodeaux and the rest of the outside rushers.

Thibodeaux injured his knee against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, September 7, per the team’s official site. There’s every chance he’ll be able to hit the ground running at the start of his debut campaign in the pros.

Key Returning Veteran: Sterling Shepard

Like Toney and Barkley, Sterling Shephard has also missed significant time with various injuries. Concussions and an Achilles tear have cost this capable wideout 20 games across the last three seasons.

For a rare time, Shepard is healthy, something that’s great news for Daboll and Jones. Shepard is a deft route-runner who can win consistently from the slot on option and choice patterns. The longer he stays on the field, the more he’ll provide Jones with easy targets.

Staying on the field is the vital theme for these Giants. If Jones, Barkley, Toney and Shepard can do that, the new-look offense will make some noise and finally ease the burden on a talented but overworked defense.