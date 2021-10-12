How to Watch Golden Knights Hockey Without Cable

Though a four-year-old franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights have begun a new era with a major change in goal.

In 2021-22, most Golden Knights games will be televised in local markets on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Golden Knights market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Golden Knights game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Golden Knights Market

Note: A couple Golden Knights games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers (that includes the season opener, which is available on both ESPN and ESPN+ for everyone in the US). The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is currently the only streaming service that has AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, but FuboTV will be adding it very soon

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (local markets) is in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Golden Knights games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Golden Knights Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Golden Knights game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Golden Knights Season Preview 2021-22

Vegas surprisingly traded away goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fleury, 36, got the Golden Knights franchise off to the right start, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018 and contend for a Cup the past two seasons. He didn’t see a drop-off either last season, posting a 26-10-0 record, 1.98 goals allowed average, and a .928 save percentage.

The Golden Knights will go with Robin Lehner as the starting goalie now. He went 13-4-2 for Vegas last season, and he allowed 2.29 goals per game and posted a .913 save percentage.

Lehner has never played more than 59 games in a regular season. Arguably his best outing came in 2018-2019 with the New York Islanders when posted a save percentage of .930 in 45 games played.

Vegas also has backup goalie Laurent Brossoit, who had some success last season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2020-2021. He went 6-6-0 with a 2.42 goals against average and .918 save percentage. He signed with Vegas as a free agent in the summer.

The Golden Knights hope to get a big season from right wing Evgenii Dadonov, who had 20 points last season in Ottawa. Dadonov had three big seasons of 47 points or more with the Florida Panthers before his one-year stint with the Senators. Dadonov joined the Golden Knights via a trade.

Likewise, Vegas will look for center Nolan Patrick to have a big season that looks more like his first two in Philadelphia with 30 or more points each year. He mustered nine points last season in 52 games played before signing with the Golden Knights before training camp.

Vegas has its offensive tandem of forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty back. Stone scored 21 goals and assisted on 40 last season. Pacioretty had 24 goals and 27 assists.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have Alex Pietrangelo back. He had a plus-minus score of 20 last season and contributed 23 points on offense. Vegas also returns Shea Theodore, who had a plus-minus of 28 and 42 points on offense.

Center Peyton Krebs is anticipated to have a breakout season according to Pro Hockey Talk’s James O’Brien. Krebs has a “mix of playmaking and two-way acumen,” O’Brien wrote. The Golden Knights drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and he spent most of the past three seasons in the minors.

Vegas has a favorable division, the Pacific, where only one other team finished above .500 last season — the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights are projected to amass 103.9 points in the standings, and the won the third-best odds for winning the Stanley Cup according to The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn.