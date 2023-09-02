How to Watch Grambling State vs Hampton Game for Free

The Grambling State Tigers (0-0) and the Hampton Pirates (0-0) will clash in the annual Brick City Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, September 2.

The game will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Grambling State vs Hampton Preview

Grambling State finished with a 3-8 overall record last year. The Tigers scored 22.6 points a game on offense and gave up 33.0 points per contest on defense. Hue Jackson, who spent 18 years in the NFL coaching in various capacities, now serves as the Tigers’ head coach, and he’s set to begin Year 2 with the team.

Both Julian Calvez and transfer Myles Crawley have been competing for the starting quarterback job, and Jackson isn’t saying which QB will start against Hampton.

“Not yet,” Jackson said about choosing a starting quarterback against Hampton. “I think we’ve done a really good job of keeping that competition going and letting those guys keep competing. Obviously we need to make a decision soon, and we will. We’ll let the data kind of drive it. And we know it’s a long season. Eventually both of those guys could end up playing. But whoever starts the season for us, we’re looking forward to that guy leading our team.”

On the other side, Hampton finished with a 4-7 record last year, averaging 20.0 points on offense while allowing just over 27 points a game on defense.

The Pirates will be led on offense by redshirt junior Malcolm Mays, who threw for 1,574 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and the hope is that Mays and company can make a leap this year.

“The biggest improvement I think for us is putting more points on the board,” Pirates offensive coordinator Zack Peterson said. “You always want to score more. … Our yards per play was pretty good. We just need to keep working on our efficiency on first down, third down. And then always when we get across the 50, we want to find ways to get the ball in the end zone.”

“Hampton is big,” Jackson added. “Extremely big, and they’re strong and athletic at quarterback, running back and receiver. They lost a number of guys on defense, but they play hard, they’re well-coached, they play a scheme that’s a little bit different, and they know how to play.”

These two teams have met three times before, with Grambling going 3-0 in those matchups.