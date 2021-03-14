How to Watch the Grammys 2021 on Amazon Prime

Watch the Grammys on Amazon Prime

Originally scheduled for January 31, the 2021 Grammy Awards were pushed back due to the global pandemic and are now airing on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, one of many ways to watch the 2021 Grammys online is through the Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel.

It’s an extremely easy way to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on the Prime Video app–which is available on more devices than other streaming services–and it comes with a free 30-day trial (if you previously used your free trial when it was branded as CBS All Access, Paramount+ costs just 99 cents for the first month).

Here’s how everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Grammys on Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel via various streaming devices:

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select Paramount+ 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the Grammys

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select Paramount+ 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the Grammys

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select Paramount+ 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the Grammys

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select Paramount+ 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the Grammys

Other Devices to Watch Grammys 2021 on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch the Grammys on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Grammys 2021 Preview

2021 GRAMMY Awards – List Of PerformersWith Music's Biggest Night closely approaching, find out the jaw-dropping list of artists – from Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift – slated to join host Trevor Noah for an evening of musical celebration. Watch the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Sunday, March 14 on CBS. 2021-03-07T18:28:59Z

Hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, the 2021 Grammys honor music’s best and brightest across a variety of genres. Noah said he’s “thrilled” to be hosting this year’s broadcast.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” said Noah in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys,” said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and The Late Late Show’s Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The CBS press release continues:

In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series. Trevor originally joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014 as a contributor. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that empowers youth with the foundation for a better life: access to high-quality education. Noah’s vision is a world where an education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible. Through a partnership with Microsoft, the foundation is able to provide under-resourced schools with the opportunity to use technology as a tool to enhance the learning experience, as well as increase digital literacy beyond the classroom.

The 2021 Grammy Awards air live Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.