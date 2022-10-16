How to Watch Grizzlies Games Online Without Cable

After making a big playoff run last spring, the Memphis Grizzlies remain mostly unchanged–though the loss of De’Anthony Melton and the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr. both loom large–and hope for a similarly successful campaign in 2022-23.

If you live in the Grizzlies market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Southeast.

If you live out of the Grizzlies market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Grizzlies games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Grizzlies Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Southeast (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Grizzlies games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If You’re Out of the Grizzlies Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Grizzlies games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Grizzlies games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Grizzlies games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Grizzlies Season Preview 2022-23

Memphis brings back key players, including star Ja Morant, with sights set on a big postseason run.

The Grizzlies won 56 games last season, the franchise’s bet mark since another 56-26 record in 2012-2013. Memphis reached the Western Conference semifinals before bowing out in six games to NBA champion Golden State.

Morant had a breakout season with 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins wants to see Morant take the next step this season.

“It’s continuing to spend more time together each and every year,” Jenkins said via via the Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole. “I love the conversations we’ve had. He’s a coach on the floor for us, he’s a leader for us. Just that leadership is something I constantly hit him with.”

Memphis also has Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks back. Bane had a big season with 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last year. Brooks likewise shined with 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per night.

All three returning gives the Grizzlies a strong core to build with in reaching the upper echelon of the league. The Grizzlies also have rebound machine and fellow starter Steven Adams back. He averaged 10 rebounds per game in addition to 3.4 assists and 6.9 points per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr., one of the team’s top defenders, will also return once he’s back from offseason foot surgery. He posted 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. The Grizzlies will miss all of that during the early part of the season.

“He’s starting to do a little more on the court,” Jenkins said via the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “No contact still. Full-court running, individual vitamins. He’s not just stationary; he’s doing a little bit more dynamic. A step in the right direction compared to how camp started.”

Jenkins acknowledged that it will take a committee effort to alleviate Jackson’s absence on the defensive end.

“He’s first-team all-defense for a reason,” Jenkins said per the Commercial Appeal. “You don’t just replace that with just an individual. You got to do that collectively.”

Memphis has a deep bench Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Tyus Jones, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Zaire Williams. Clarke provided a scoring punch with 10.4 points per game last season. Jones led reserves in assists with 4.4 per contest. Konchar averaged 4.6 rebounds off the bench, and Tillman added three rebounds and 4.8 points per night.