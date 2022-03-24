How to Watch ‘Halo’ TV Series for Free

Based on the incredibly popular video game of the same name, “Halo” the series is set to finally premiere after years in the making on Thursday, March 24.

The show will stream exclusively on Paramount+, which you can watch through either Amazon Prime or Paramount, both of which offer a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of both options:

Halo The Series (2022) | Official Trailer 2 | Paramount+ Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone-not even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together… 2022-03-14T22:45:09Z

“Halo” is a military sci-fi video game that fit debuted in 2001. It has spawned many sequels, the most recent of which is “Halo Infinite,” which was just released in December 2021.

Now the adventures of Master Chief and Cortana, his AI companion, are coming to the small screen when the TV series “Halo” premieres on Paramount Plus. According to the Paramount Plus press release, the game will dramatize “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.”

It continues:

“Halo” will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

The description of the premiere episode reads, “In the year 2552, humans on the planet Madrigal have been fighting for independence from Earth, but a fatal encounter with the Alien Covenant complicates things. Master Chief John 117 and his super-soldier ‘Spartans’ join the fight. After the battle, Master Chief heads to his home planet of Reach with a Madrigal survivor and a mysterious object he discovered on the planet. But a controversial order has John questioning his mission, and himself.”

The series co-stars Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. It was renewed for a second season on February 15, more than a month before the first season’s premiere date. In season two, Davie Wiener joins as showrunner and executive producer.

“’Halo’ is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Plus, in a statement. “’Halo’ will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

“’Halo’ takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” added David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount Plus, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. ‘Halo’ has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

“Halo” season one premieres Thursday, March 24 on Paramount Plus.