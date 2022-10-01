Where to Watch Holy Cross vs Harvard Football Game Today

Harvard and Holy Cross meet in a matchup of FCS unbeatens on Saturday, October 1.

Holy Cross vs Harvard Preview

Something will have to give when Holy Cross (4-0) takes on Harvard (2-0) in FCS non-conference action on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of energy going into this one,” Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka said via The Boston Globe. “It’s always fun to have an in-state battle. You hear a lot of people going back and forth with the Boston vs. Worcester matchup. It’s going to be a good environment with a lot of people following. We’re definitely excited.”

Both teams have enjoyed strong starts in the young season, including close finishes. Holy Cross need a last-second “Hail Mary” touchdown to beat FBS Buffalo 37-31. Harvard has two one-score wins over Merrimack, 28-21, and Brown, 35-28, thus far. Crimson head coach Tim Murphy considers this Holy Cross matchup arguably the biggest matchup for his team his season.

“We may play a team as good as Holy Cross this year, but I believe we won’t play a better team than them,” Murphy said via The Boston Globe. “It’s arguably the best Holy Cross team I’ve seen in the last 40 years. Watching them on film, they are just different.”

Holy Cross also faced Merrimack and won more decisively in the season opener 31-17. The Crusaders also beat Yale 38-14 and Colgate 35-10.

“We have high expectations and goals this year, but it’s all about the culture we breed here,” Sluka said per The Boston Globe. “It’s a strong team bond. We trust the grades below and above us. Even the young guys, we told them don’t wake up on third base. We go into every game ready to go.”

Skula has been big reason for the team’s strong start. He has 876 yards passing, a 61.9% completion rate, nine touchdowns, and only one interception.

Skula can also run well with the ball — amassing 289 yards and four touchdowns thus far. Opposing defenses have seen success bringing him down in the backfield, however, with eight sacks for 42 yards lost against him thus far.

That may bode well for Harvard as defensive lineman Nate Leskovec already has a team-high 4.5 sacks this season. Crimson defensive tackles Tyler Huenemann and Thor Griffith can also disrupt a quarterback’s day. Huenemann has 2.5 sacks and Griffith has two sacks this season.