How to Watch Heat Games Without Cable

With a roster mostly unchanged from last year, the Miami Heat are hoping to make another deep postseason run in 2022-23.

If you live in the Heat market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Sun.

If you live out of the Heat market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Heat games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Heat Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

If You’re Out of the Heat Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Heat Season Preview 2022-23

The Miami Heat came up short of the NBA Finals last season, and the Heat come into this year’s campaign with eyes on a second trip to the finals in three seasons.

“I would say, to a man, everybody took that to heart and then came back much, much different,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said via The Associated Press. “None of that guarantees anything, but our team is different. Each year is different.”

Miami center Bam Adebayo claims the Heat are coming into the season overlooked as title contenders after the likes of the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors. The Heat fell short against Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, which meant not shot at the Warriors.

“They don’t talk about us out there in the media and all that,” Adebayo said via Sirius XM NBA Radio. “But when it comes down it, a lot of people don’t like playing us. They don’t, they don’t like playing us.”

“I don’t know if it’s, you know, the scrappiness. But yeah, we play great, ugly basketball,” Adebayo added. “We gonna scrap you to death and then you know who gonna have 30. You never know. Somebody might come of the bench like Max [Strus] before he really got into the starting spot. Before that, he would come off the bench and next you know, he’ll have 30.”

“They aren’t drafted No. 1 so they don’t get the media exposure that they should,” Adebayo concluded. “I feel like everything here, we all earned.”

Miami still has talent, overlooked or not. Adebayo averaged a double double with 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds last season.

Leading scorer Jimmy Butler returns after another stellar season for the Heat in 2021-2022. Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Second-leading scorer Tyler Herro also returns as a starter this season. Herro posted 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game last season.

“I’m just getting started, getting my hands on different balls and stuff like that,” Herro said via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. “It’s going to take a little bit more time and I’m going to continue to get better.”

Kyle Lowry returning gives the Heat another solid starter. He posted 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last year.

Miami also has solid players in Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Victor Oladipo, and Max Strus.