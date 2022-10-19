Hornets vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch in any Market

The San Antonio Spurs’ expected season of tanking begins Wednesday night when they meet a Charlotte Hornets team that will have to open the year without LaMelo Ball.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast (in Hornets market) and Bally Sports Southwest (in Spurs market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

Hornets vs Spurs Preview

As the season gets underway both of these teams are facing a ton of questions. The Hornets are coming off of a dreadful offseason where they did nothing in free agency and lost Miles Bridges due to his pending domestic violence case.

The Hornets will have to replace Bridges production as a unit. The team will also be without LaMelo Ball in this game as he’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Charlotte is expected to be healthy besides Ball so that will likely be a big dose of Terry Rozier on the offensive end of the floor. Rozier was third on the team in scoring last season with 19.3 points per game.

After Rozier, the offense will likely be up to Gordan Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr, and PJ Washington. Young players like Mark Williams, Kai Jones, and Jalen McDaniels could also play a role for Charlotte.

The Spurs have their share of questions as well after trading Dejounte Murray to the Hawks during the summer. San Antonio has five of their top eight scorers back from last season with Keldon Johnson leading the way at 17 points per game.

Jakob Poeltl is a sturdy big man coming off of 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. Devin Vassell chipped in 12.3 points per game while Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott averaged a little over 11 points.

The Spurs also have several young players that could play roles this season including Malaki Branham, Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Josh Primo, Blake Wesley, and Jeremy Sochan. If a few of those players can play well then the Spurs could surprise some people this season.

It’s really hard to know what to expect from both teams in this game as there are so many questions. The Hornets are currently a slight favorite at -1.5 despite Ball being ruled out.

The total is currently sitting at 225.5 which indicates that both teams are expected to put up some points. Both teams are in similar spots as they have a few veterans and are just hoping that some guys will break through to help lighten the load.