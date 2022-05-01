‘I Love That For You’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Created by and starring former SNL star Vanessa Bayer, and also starring Molly Shannon, new comedy series “I Love That for You” premieres on Sunday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “I Love That for You” streaming live or on-demand online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “I Love That for You” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “I Love That for You” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “I Love That for You” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

‘I Love That for You’ Preview

Play

I Love That For You (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her “cancer girl” label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her… 2022-03-16T16:55:22Z

“I Love That For You” is a new half-hour comedy starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Jenifer Lewis. The show is based on Bayer’s real-life story of overcoming leukemia as a child.

On the show, Bayer plays a woman named Joanna Gold, who has big dreams of becoming a host for a home-shopping channel. Shannon is Jackie, Joanna’s idol who is already a star on the home-shopping network, and Lewis is Patricia, the frosty founder and CEO of the network.

The Showtime press release teases:

Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” Joanna moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, the charismatic star of the network, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. Lewis plays Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel. Additional series regulars include Paul James as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Emmy nominee Punam Patel as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Johnno Wilson guest stars as Perry, a beloved host on the network with a popular cooking show.

The premiere is titled “GottaHaveIt” and its description reads, “No longer wanting to be defined by her childhood illness, Joanna gets her dream job as a host on a home shopping channel; when her first broadcast doesn’t go as planned, she makes a bold choice to save her fate at the network.”

Then on May 8 comes episode two, “Faux Florals,” whose description reads, “Joanna tries to take back her lie but the attention she gets tries her; SVN celebrates Jackie’s 30th anniversary; Patricia dislikes the idea of Jackie telling the truth about her personal life on air.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Bayer said that she really wanted to write something about her cancer experience because she found it darkly funny.

“I would sort of use the fact that I was sick to get special treatment and I would sort of capitalize on the perks of having cancer,” said Bayer, adding, “So, I thought it would be fun to do something where I explored that element about it,” especially when it all goes away. “We sort of love the special treatment that we get and when that time is over, when people forget about it, we’re like, ‘Well, where’s my special treatment?’”

“I Love That For You” airs Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.