Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2022 in USA

India host Sri Lanka in the first match of the best-of-three T20I series on Thursday, February 24. Despite injuries to some big names and key players, the Men in Blue will be expected to continue to hold sway over an opponent they have traditionally dominated in this format.

There have been some exceptions to the norm, though. Like when Sri Lanka won the 2021 series over an India team depleted by Covid-19. The Lions still have the talent to spring another upset, but a deeper lineup, plus home advantage at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, should ensure a winning start for India.

India vs. Sri Lanka Preview

It’s all about coping with absences for India. Absences as significant as being without prolific, mid-order batters Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. The former has been rested, while the latter is laid low with a fractured hand, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Offsetting not having Yadav and Pant available will depend largely on how Rohit Sharma fares at the wicket. He’s assumed skipper duties after Virat Kohli’s struggles, and Sharma knows how to pile up the runs against Sri Lanka, per Sportskeeda:

Rohit Sharma and Kusal Perera have hit the joint-most sixes in India vs Sri Lanka T20Is 💥 #India #SriLanka #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/t6tvlbppwo — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 23, 2022

You can count on Sharma delivering his share of boundary hits, but he’ll need help from the rest of the order. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad can provide that assistance by creating a platform for Sharma and the rest to build upon.

Gaikwad opened when India completed a 3-0 shutout of the West Indies in T20 action earlier in February. While he only managed four from eight, right-hander Gaikwad is usually a capable and efficient hitter from the stumps. If he makes a faster start than he managed against the Windies, Gaikwad will have India positioned for another victory.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of keeping pace appear to be dashed by a top order ravaged by injuries. Free-scoring Kusla Perera and Avishka Fernando are among the walking wounded, according to ESPNcricinfo’s Andrew Fidel Fernando.

Both will be missed, but the Lions’ biggest loss is undoubtedly gifted all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. He’s out with Covid, per BetHive:

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20I series vs India. Wishing him a speedy recovery#INDvSL #WaninduHasaranga #SriLanka #BetHive pic.twitter.com/wGHfF0oGNe — BetHive (@The_BetHive) February 23, 2022

Hasaranga is a slogger whose exploits with the bat provided a boost to Sri Lanka’s top order. Now, India’s spin specialists should pick apart a lineup functioning without its heavy hitters.

Expect a true pacer like Jasprit Bumrah to cause havoc for India’s attack early doors, before a little more nuance is provided by Yuzvendra Chahal. The latter took a pair of wickets to help win the series against the Windies, and he remains one leg-spinner the Lions have good reason to fear:

Here are the Indian players who have taken the most wickets against Sri Lanka in T20Is 💥 Yuzvendra Chahal tops the list 💪#India #SriLanka #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/1Dtuqh7yIp — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 22, 2022

A disparity in talent isn’t the only thing going against Sri Lanka ahead of this test series. There’s also India’s imperious form playing white-ball cricket on home soil.

That form has translated to 27 wins from the last 38 T20 international matches played within their own borders, per The Times of India. The Men in Blue also own 14 wins in the head-to-head rivalry in this format.

It’s going to take a healthy slice of luck and the emergence of more than a few unlikely heroes for Sri Lanka to alter the tide of history.