How to Watch Indy 500 Today for Free

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” takes center stage on Sunday when the 106th Indy 500 is contested in grand style at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of a full capacity crowd of over 300,000 people.

The race (12:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Indy 500, with the first two options offering a free trial:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Indy 500 2022 Preview

After two years of bending around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indy 500 is back in full gear with a crowd expected Sunday to be over 300,000 people, as 33 drivers vie to solidify their place in history with a trip to victory lane.

The 2020 race was held with no fans and last year’s had a limited capacity crowd. This year the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not have any restrictions and permit a full capacity crowd.

“It’s a big part of what makes this place special,” said A.J. Foyt Racing’s JR Hildebrand. “It’s the history. It’s the competition. The cars are really built for this place. There’s a lot of things to love about it from a race car driver’s perspective. But, at the end of the day, the fans are really what make the ‘500,’ the ‘500,’ and what sets it apart from every other sporting event in the world.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon is on the pole position for the second straight year and the fifth time overall. The 41-year-old will be looking to add to the one Indy 500 title he won in 2008 when he also started on the pole. Dixon comes into Sunday’s race with 51 career wins, which puts him just one victory shy of tying Mario Andretti for second all-time.

Dixon’s four-lap average speed of 234.046 mph was the second-fastest qualifying run in the 106-year history of the race.

“That’s fantastic,” Dixon said Thursday. “But history doesn’t care if you lead the first lap. The only lap that matters is the last one.”

Starting alongside Dixon in row one will be fellow Chip Ganassi Racing team member and reigning series champion Alex Palou. The 25-year-old finished second in last year’s Indy 500 and won three races, which led him to the season title.

Rounding out the first row will be Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who will be starting in the third position.

The reigning Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves, who is looking for a record fifth Indy 500 title, will be starting 27th on Sunday. The 47-year-old, who won his first Indy 500 in 2001, is tied with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears with four career wins in IndyCar’s marquee race.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will be making his Indy 500 debut on Sunday. Johnson, who has won four times at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR series, will be starting from the 12th position.

Josef Newgarden, who is starting in row 5 in the 14th position, is one of the favorites heading into Sunday’s race. The 31-year-old American will be looking to break-through on the big stage for his first Indy 500 win. Newgarden has the most race wins (22) among active drivers without winning the 500.

Will Power leads the current season series standings and will start in row four from the 11th position. Power will be looking to add to the Indy 500 title he took home in 2018.