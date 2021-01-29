How to Watch Iowa vs Illinois Basketball Without Cable

It’s a top 20 battle as No. 7 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois renew their rivalry on Friday night as the Hawkeyes pay a visit to State Farm Arena.

Iowa vs Illinois Preview

Iowa looks to avoid consecutive losses for this first time this season as it heads to take on Illinois on Friday. The Fighting Illini got the best of the Hawkeyes the last time they met up, which was last year’s season-finale. Illinois holds an 86-76 advantage in the series. The Hawkeyes have won five of the last six over the Illini.

But this one feels different, with both squads entering with some momentum.

“It’s probably because we’re both better than we have been,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I feel like we haven’t both matched up for a little bit. This is the first time we’ve both been at, like, a peak, you might say. That’s why you see all of the tension and the excitement heading up to the game. But that’s what makes it fun.

“I think I look at it like this — every game in our league is intense, physical, a lot of emotion,” he added. “They were two good teams just going at it last year. Both games came down to the last 30 seconds. And we have respect for them, just knowing who they have, and they’ve proven the last couple years that they’re a team capable of winning at this level, and they’re a team that I think no matter who they play is going to have that team’s full attention.”

There’s certainly no love lost between the two squads entering the matchup that could have major implications on the Big Ten.

“To be honest, I really don’t like anybody, if I’m being honest with you,” Iowa sophomore guard Joe Toussaint said, per Hawkeye Nation. “That’s just how it is in basketball. Off the court, we’re friends. But on the court, I don’t like anybody. … Yeah, I guess you can say that — I don’t like them.”

Illinois will have their hands full with Luka Garza, who is averaging 26.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

“Iowa has the best player in the country, in my opinion, in Luka Garza,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I don’t know if you can contain Garza. You can do a great job on him and he’ll get 20 or 30 [points].”

The Illini snapped a two-game losing streak last time out, besting Penn State 79-65. Guard Ayo Dosunmu has done the heavy lifting for Illinois, scoring 21.7 points per game. Big man Kofi Cockburn is snagging 10.3 rebounds per game and scoring 17.4 points.

Iowa is listed as a 2-point underdog for the matchup. The total is set at 162.5 points.