How to Watch Iowa vs ISU Cy-Hawk 2023 Game for Free

The No. 25 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) will head to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) on Saturday, September 9.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs Iowa State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Cy-Hawk Game 2023 Preview

Iowa kicked off its season with a 24-14 victory over Utah State. Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara went 17-for-30 for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while the team racked up only 88 yards on the ground. Iowa shot out of the gate quick, scoring touchdowns on each of its first two offensive drives, but the 88 yards on 36 carries is more than a tad concerning heading into this game.

On the other side, the Cyclones won their first game of the year, a convincing 30-9 win over Northern Iowa. The Cyclones had a strong effort from their defense, which allowed 164 yards passing and 106 yards rushing in the win over the Panthers. Look for Iowa State to put forth a similar effort against the Hawkeyes in this game.

“The challenge is they make it really tough to run, and they’ve done a great job of that,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about the Cyclones’ defense. “It’s kind of ironic, you think of the front, I think people refer to it as the three-three stack. You think of that being like a pass to spread offensive front, but they do a great job of getting three guys to the ball. The one thing about them, which I can say this, the last five years they’ve really tackled well at all positions, and you can’t say that about every football team.”

On offense, Iowa State is led by freshman QB Rocco Becht, who threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Northern Iowa. “They’ve been insanely good for the past 20 years, they have a solid defense that is disciplined in what they do,” Becht said about the Hawkeyes. “It’s a different mindset for everyone in the building going up against Iowa, but I’m going to go into it like another week. I’m gonna prepare the same and practice the same and go into it like another game.”

These two teams met last season, and Iowa State eked out a 10-7 win over the Hawkeyes. It was the first win in the series for the Cyclones since 2014. With both teams boasting strong and stout defenses once again this year, expect another low-scoring matchup. Iowa holds the edge in the all-time series against the Cyclones, 46-23.

Broadcasters slated to announce the game include: Play-by-play: Jason Benetti, Color analyst: Brock Huard, Sideline reporter: Allison Williams