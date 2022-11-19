How to Watch Jacksonville State vs Central Arkansas Football

The Atlantic Sun title is on the line Saturday in Conway, as the Central Arkansas Bears play host to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State vs Central Arkansas Preview

This game will serve as an ASun championship game as Jacksonville St comes in with a record of 4-0 in conference play, while Central Arkansas is 3-1. For the Bears, their lone conference loss came at Eastern Kentucky 42-14, the Gamecocks beat that same EKU squad 42-17.

Both of these offenses have been on fire over their last five games. Jacksonville St has averaged 35.6 points, while Central Arkansas has averaged 42.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks offense has been led by quarterback Zion Webb, who has accounted for 2,087 yards of total offense along with 21 total touchdowns and eight interceptions. The offense also has a two-headed monster in the backfield with running backs Anwar Lewis and Matt LaRoche.

Lewis has rushed 756 yards and eight touchdowns, while LaRoche has carried for 620 yards and five touchdowns. The receivers have been led by SterliOng Galban with 28 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

For Central Arkansas, the offense has been led by quarterback Will McElvain, who has passed for 2,243 yards along with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The receivers group features four receivers that have caught three or more touchdowns this season.

The group is led by Jarrod Barnes with 35 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns while running back Kylin James isn’t far behind with 33 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Darius Hale has been the teams leading rusher with 942 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jacksonville St has been the better unit lately as they’ve held opponents to 24.6 points while Central Arkansas has allowed 30.8 points per game.

The Gamecocks’ defense has been led by Stevonte Tullis with 65 tackles and Jaylen Swain has led the pass rush with five sacks. Kolbi Fuqua has led the secondary with two interceptions.

For the Bears, David Walker has led the pass rush with 11 sacks and 53 tackles, while TaMuarion Wilson has recorded 85 tackles and two interceptions. Cameron Godfrey has led the secondary in interceptions with three.

Central Arkansas has recorded 27 sacks and forced 17 turnovers as a team this season. On the other side, Jacksonville St has recorded 24 sacks and forced 18 turnovers so far this season.