How to Watch Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream for Free

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) in their season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Jaguars vs Colts Preview

The Jaguars won the AFC South with an overall record of 9-8 last year. Behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville put up 23.8 points a game on offense. Defensively, the Jags allowed a respectable 20.6 points per contest.

Lawrence has been particularly effective against the Colts. In four games against Indianapolis, the Jags signal-caller has completed 70.6% of his passes, his highest percentage against any team in the AFC South. When these two teams last met in October of 2022, Lawrence went 20-22 (90.9 completion percentage) with a TD and a QB rating of 113.1, so expect the Colts to be looking for ways to disrupt his rhythm.

On the other side, the Colts finished the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record, and the winds of change blew through Indianapolis as a result. Indy hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team’s new head coach, and the Colts drafted rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the draft.

Richardson will have to operate the offense without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who will miss at least the first four games of the season while on the PUP list.

“There’s obviously just a lot of excitement in Week 1, then the fact that it’s a team we’ve seen twice and a team we know in our division, we know the personnel, we know the people on their roster, the schemes they like to play defensively, it amps up a little bit just for the fact that it’s a divisional game. I don’t know that our guys need much extra, we just get an opportunity to go play. That’s what excites them the most,” Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor said.

Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard says Indy is also ready to go. “It’s big. I think it’s probably my second time opening up at home,” Leonard said. “Starting off with a divisional opponent, you want to start the season out pretty strong. What better way to start with Jacksonville Week 1 and come out here with the home crowd? Definitely looking forward to it. It’s definitely a big opportunity.”

The Colts lead the all-time series against the Jags, 27-17. They split the season series last year, with each team winning on its home turf.

Broadcasters scheduled to call the game include: Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert, Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma and Sideline: Shannon Spake.