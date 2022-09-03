Where to Watch JMU vs Middle Tennessee Football Today

The James Madison Dukes begin their FBS era when facing Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, September 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Middle Tennessee vs James Madison live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Middle Tennessee vs James Madison live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

MTSU vs JMU Preview

Former FCS juggernaut James Madison will play its first FBS season this year, which kicks off on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

“I think it’s really a good opportunity for us to showcase, not only for us, but all the other programs in the FCS how good the competition level was,” JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said via WHSV. “And how good we really are in the grand scheme of college football.”

The Dukes most recently won a FCS national title 2017 and competed regularly for the crown in the ensuing years with two more title game appearances. JMU also won the national title for the 2004 season.

Such success led to national attention, especially as the Dukes interrupted North Dakota State’s dynasty by beating the Bison to end a five-year title run. JMU hosted College Gameday twice in the following years, and the Dukes have a few FBS upsets in program history such as the 2010 win over Virginia Tech.

Now, JMU looks to be a top program in the Sun Belt after coming short of the FCS title in a semifinal loss to the Bison last winter. As for Middle Tennessee State, the Blue Raiders look to improve on a 7-6 season and finish higher in the Conference USA standings this season.

“We have a lot of confidence coming in from our returning players and that has spread to the new faces,” Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill said via WGNS Radio. “Every team will face adversity during the season and we seemed to have a lot to deal with last season. We had four different guys start at quarterback but we found a way and that helped us develop some great leadership.”