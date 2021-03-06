How to Watch Jacksonville State vs Tennessee State Football

Tennessee State faces a mighty test as it seeks its first win of the year with Jacksonville State (4-1) coming to Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee State Preview

Tennesee State fell behind early in their debut against Austin Peay last week and was never able to recover. The Tigers allowed 20 first-quarter points and could not put together enough offense to rebound, despite a 10-point surge in the fourth quarter.

“Was really proud of our football team tonight,” Tennesee State head coach Rod Reed said after the game. “We didn’t start fast but our kids never quit. They hung in there and we gave ourselves an opportunity the last play of the game to win the game. We have to start better defensively. We stunk it up in the first half. We made a few adjustments during the second quarter and at halftime and we totally dominated the game defensively in the second half. … I was really proud of the way the defense played tonight.”

Marshall transfer Isaiah Green didn’t start, but we will going forward after stepping up against Austin Peay. Green completed 10 of 18 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

“We inserted him late in the game and some people wonder why we waited so long. He practiced maybe one day this week. He got eligible yesterday around noon,” Reed said. “We weren’t really comfortable starting him and putting him in there, but you can see that he can run our offense and do it efficiently. He just has to learn everything and get more reps.”

Jacksonville State kicked off its spring slate with a dominant victory against Tennessee Tech, 27-10. The Gamecocks racked up 399 yards of offense, most of that coming on the ground, averaging 6.2 per carry as a team.

Quarterback Zion Webb didn’t explode on the box score, but was efficient, going 12-of-19 for 125 yards and a touchdown. Webb

“We got the win and we got the job done, but there’s a lot of things that I have to clean up and that I can do better at,” Webb told the team’s website. “[Playing in the spring] honestly felt weird, but it felt good to get back in the groove of things. We just have to take it one day at a time and get better every day.”

Jacksonville State is a massive 18.5-point favorite for the matchup with Tennessee State. The total is set at 56 points.