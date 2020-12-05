Where to Watch UNLV vs Kansas State Basketball 2020

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (0-5) will be looking for their first win of the season when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (1-2) Saturday.

UNLV vs Kansas State Preview

The Runnin’ Rebels are fresh from the Maui Invitational, where they fell to both Alabama and Davidson in the two games they played in the tourney. UNLV is scoring 69 points a game through its first four games. Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, averaging 21 points a game. Hamilton is one of three players scoring in double figures for UNLV, with Caleb Grill netting 14 points a game and David Jenkins Jr. chipping in 10.3 per contest.

“They definitely can score the basketball, there’s no doubt about that. They’ve had troubles stopping people. They have two explosive scorers in Bryce (Hamilton) and Caleb (Grill) and we are going to have to do a good job on them to limit their production,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said heading into Saturday’s matchup.

“You have to find Grill, they play small ball and he’s their four, so he’s a guard playing the four which creates a mix up of who’s guarding who. Then obviously Bryce can really create and make plays, so we have to do a good job of helping and making him kick, which is easier said than done. Hopefully we will have a little bit of an advantage inside, and again we are developing our depth but I hope that can be a factor also in the game.”

For his part, UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is looking to utilize the bench more going forward with the hopes of getting new guys some looks. “We need to continue to look to go deeper into our bench and get more guys opportunities,” Otzelberger said.

“As you’re building a program, you need young people to come into your program and pay their dues. They need to come into your program and earn it. It’s not good if they come in and they’re handed things, it’s good if they come in and earn those things. When we can put together 40 minutes with the tremendous sense of urgency we had down the stretch of that game, I know we’re going to be a really good team,” the UNLV head coach said.

The Runnin’ Rebels will be going up against a Kansas State squad that has scored an average of 73.3 points a game. The Wildcats have played so-so defense to start the season, allowing 71.3 points a game.

The Wildcats notched their first win against the Kansas City Roos on November 30. Kansas State started out hot, leading by 10 at the half. They got outscored in the second half, however, and were lucky to hang on for the win. DaJuan Gordon and Nijel Pack led the team in scoring with 14 points each in the win.