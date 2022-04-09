Kids Choice Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards is going to be a must-see event.

The show (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET/PT start time) will be televised on Nickelodeon. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards online, with the first three options all offering free trials:

Co-hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob Gronkowski, the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards are back and “slimier” than ever, according to the Nickelodeon press release.

It continues:

For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel. All night long, KCA slimings will be front and center, dousing celebrity correspondents, landmarks, schools across the U.S. and more, with an on-screen running tally for kids at home. This year’s show will also feature: Nickelodeon’s signature blimp as it ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; second screen content; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability to stream the show LIVE across all platforms.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” said Cosgrove in a statement. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

“I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!” said Gronkowski.

Performers include Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, who are calling performing for the Kids’ Choice Awards a dream come true.

“I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards!” said Kid Cudi in a statement. “I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed. Can’t wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, ‘Stars in the Sky,’ along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life. This one’s for you!”

Added Harlow, “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Taylor Swift, Adele, “Danger Force,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “iCarly,” “Cobra Kai,” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” lead all nominees with four apiece. Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI and Doja Cat are all first-time nominees.

The 2022 Kids Choice Awards air live on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon.