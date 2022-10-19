How to Watch Knicks Games Without Cable in 2022-23

After taking a step back last year, the New York Knicks made a big splash in free agency by adding Jalen Brunson and hope to return to the playoffs in a stacked Eastern Conference in 2022-23.

If you live in the Knicks market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has MSG, MSG+ (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Knicks market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Knicks games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Knicks Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while MSG, MSG+ (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Knicks games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of MSG, MSG+ (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Knicks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of MSG, MSG+ (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Knicks games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Knicks Market

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Knicks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Knicks games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Knicks games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Knicks Season Preview 2022-23

Regardless of how ambitious the New York Knicks want to approach the season, the team faces a stacked Atlantic Division.

Boston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia are all NBA title contenders. Toronto has a formidable lineup and is three years removed from winning it all.

New York remains mired in mediocrity and looks to escape. The Knicks have solid starters in Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson to help the team pull out of its decades-long rut.

Brunson comes over from Dallas after helping the Mavericks’ playoff run to the Western Conference Finals last season. His point guard skills could spark the Knicks offense this season.

“It’s not so much what he’s saying, it’s more what he’s doing,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said via the New York Post. “He’s always had that impact on whatever team he’s with, whether it be his high school team, his college team or his pro team. That position is a leadership position: You unite, you inspire your teammates, you can control and manage the game. But when you look at what he does, you say, ‘OK, this guy cares about everyone on the team.’ He cares about the team, he prioritizes the team. That’s the best type of leadership you can have.”

Brunson very much recognizes the quality of leadership he’s called upon for in joining a franchise that has one playoff series win in 22 years.

“I gotta be a leader. I gotta be a leader,” Brunson said via the New York Post. “I’ve got to lead by example. I’ve got to lead vocally. I can’t miss a beat. If I miss a beat, that’s on me and I’m putting my team at a disadvantage.”

“So I don’t have to be perfect. I’m not going to make every single shot, I’m not going to do all that stuff,” Brunson added. “I’m going to make mistakes. But it’s how do I respond to those mistakes, how do I respond to different situations? Am I going to sulk? Or am I going to move on to the next play and have short-term memory and try to just be the best I can be on the next play?”

New York has some quality coming off the bench including former MVP Derrick Rose, who isn’t the player he was in Chicago but can still produce. The Knicks also have solid reserves in Quentin Grimes, Isaiah Hartenstein, Immanuel Quickly, and Obi Toppin.