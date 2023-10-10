How to Watch Kraken vs Golden Knights Game for Free

The NHL returns as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, October 10.

Kraken vs Golden Knights Preview

The Golden Knights finished with a 51-22-9 record last year, eventually winning the 2023 Stanley Cup. They plan on raising their championship banner prior to the start of this game.

“There’s teams during the year that might be non-playoff teams that know they’re still working their way toward that, and they say, ‘This is a measuring stick game for us.’ We’re going to get everybody’s ‘This is a measuring stick game.’ We won’t get let off by any team, at least early on,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged. “We’ll get everyone saying, ‘They’re the cream of the division, the cream of the conference, the cream of the League, and we better be ready to go.’ That’s part of being a champ. It’s good pressure to have. It forces you to be ready.”

In their second season last year, the Kraken went 46-28-8 which surprised fans and analysis alike. Seattle added Brian Dumoulin, Kailer Yamamoto and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the offseason, building up an already talented roster.

“We’re not going to surprise anybody. I think they understand that we’re for real,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “So it’s a tough leap. We hopefully can pick up and do what we did last year. I think our guys are hungry to do that.”

Seattle clinched its first-ever playoff spot last year, and it handed heavy favorites the Colorado Avalanche an opening round loss before falling to the Dallas Stars in the next round.

“You get to that point where anytime you get past the first round you see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s almost achievable and it becomes real. And then it doesn’t happen, it’s a tough settling in your stomach,” Kraken wing Jordan Eberle said. “You look at some good teams and you have to lose before you win, and I know for sure this group felt bad and felt rattled about how it ended and I think should add motivation for this year.”

Kraken: Forwards: Jared McCann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – André Burakovsky, Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tye Kartye – Pierre-Édouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev Kailer Yamamoto. Defensemen: Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak – Will Borgen, Brian Doumoulin – Justin Schultz. Goaltenders: Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord.

Golden Knights: Forwards: Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone, Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio, William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar. Defensemen: Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore, Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud. Goaltenders: Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.