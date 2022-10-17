How to Watch Lakers Games Without Cable

A star-studded Los Angeles Lakers team has made several offseason adjustments in hopes of bouncing back to contention in the NBA West in 2022-23.

If you live in the Lakers market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Spectrum SportsNet.

If you live out of the Lakers market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Lakers games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Lakers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Spectrum SportsNet (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Lakers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Lakers Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Lakers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Lakers games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Lakers games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Lakers Season Preview 2022-23

Things didn’t pan out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs — a significant drop from reigning as NBA champions about two years ago at this time.

Los Angeles hasn’t looked the same since with an early playoff exit in 2020-2021 followed by last season’s 33-win squad. This year’s Lakers brought in a new head coach, Darvin Ham, who looks to get the team back to its winning ways.

“This year, we’ve turned the page,” Ham said via The Associated Press. “We’re looking out through the windshield. Not so much through the rearview mirror.”

James, a four-time NBA champion with three different teams, likes what he sees so far from Ham.

“Every single day continues to get better and better,” James said via The Associated Press. “The transparency that we have, from the day he was granted the head coaching job here, it’s been great. We’ve had multiple conversations. I think it was well overdue for him to be a head coach, and (I’m) overjoyed to be part of his journey.”

The Lakers made a host of changes around James, Davis, and Westbrook — though Westbrook remains a subject of trade rumors, too. New Lakers include Patrick Beverley, who has ample playoff experience with the Los Angeles Clippers in recent years. Beverley helped the Minnesota Timberwolves make the playoffs last season with 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Other new Lakers include Damian Jones, Dennis Schroder, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker VI, Max Christie, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown Jr. The Lakers could build a solid supporting cast with those players.

Jones averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings. Schroder, who returns to the Lakers from 2020, averaged double figures in his two stops last season. Anderson has championship experience coming over from Golden State where he averaged 13.6 minutes amid his 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Walker posted 12.1 points and grabbed 2.6 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season. Bryant, who reunites with Westbrook for now, averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds the last time the two played together in Washington in 2020. Brown likewise reunites with Westbrook, but Brown spent last season and part of the 2019-2020 season with the Chicago Bulls after his stint in Washington. Brown averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.

Christie, who went 35th in the NBA Draft, could contribute this season. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds for Michigan State last season.

The Lakers hope this will get the job done, which didn’t happen last season. Los Angeles consequently parted ways with Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, D.J. Augustin, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson, and Wayne Ellington.