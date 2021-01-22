How to Watch ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Lifetime’s long-running reality show Little Women: Atlanta returns for its sixth season on Friday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Season 6 Preview

Season six of Little Women: Atlanta “kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira, and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene,” according to Lifetime’s press release.

“While the ladies continue to juggle their careers, friendships, complicated love lives and for some motherhood or the idea of becoming a mom — they are also forced to deal with the pandemic and then the tragic loss of their castmate Minnie. True to their grit and perseverance the ladies face this great loss and find a way to continue on and bring their unique humor, talents and strength to all those that they encounter on their journey — including visits from celebrity friends and some new faces that join the cast along the way,” it continues.

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross died back in April 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” wrote Ross’ publicist Liz Dixson on Instagram.

Dixson told NBC News that Ross was survived by her mother, Tammy Jackson, and aunt and uncle, Veronica and John Deloney. And Lifetime told NBC News in a statement, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women: Atlanta. She will be dearly missed.”

The January 22 two-hour premiere of Little Women: Atlanta will feature a tribute to the deceased cast member, followed by a Little Women: Atlanta Kickoff Special hosted by Little Women cast member Terra Jole.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.