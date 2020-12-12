Where to Watch LA Tech vs Louisiana Basketball 2020

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns basketball team will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at the Cajundome in Lafayette on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Louisiana Tech vs Louisiana Preview

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 their last time out, edging the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 78-69 at home.

They trailed 57-56 with just under eight minutes remaining before an impressive response from Kenneth Lofton. The freshman forward, making his first career start, had a hand in each of Louisiana Tech’s next 10 points, scoring 6 of his own and assisting on a pair of layups as his side took a 66-60 lead.

“I was disappointed in our effort early on,” Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol said, according to the school’s athletics website. “We were passive and cautious and really trying to take care of the basketball, but at the same, without any real aggression. It got us behind. It wasn’t until later in the second half that I really started to recognize our team and we started making the right type of plays to help get a lead.”

The Bulldogs’ Kalob Ledoux dropped a game-high 24 points to go with 6 rebounds. Fellow Louisiana Tech guard Amorie Archibald scored 16, second among all participants. The pair of seniors combined to shoot 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for those two guys to be seniors, to be leaders and to be productive,” Konkol said, per the school’s athletics site. “This is still a very young part of the season, and we’ve been playing games every couple of days and have not had a lot of practice time to work on certain things. It’s been a lot of game prep-mode, so you rely on your upperclassmen to use their experience and carry us like this. Kalob and Amorie did a very nice job that way.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened their 2020-21 campaign by suffering a 112-82 beatdown at the hands of the No. 2 Baylor Bears in Las Vegas. They’ve rattled off three wins since, rebounding with a 66-63 road triumph over the New Orleans Privateers before soundly beating a pair of NAIA squads in the Cajundome: the LSU-Shreveport Pilots and the LSU-Alexandria Generals.

Senior guard Cedric Russell leads Louisiana in scoring at 16.3 points per game. He’s one of four Ragin’ Cajuns averaging more than 11 per contest.

“One big thing I’ve seen is that everyone wants to win,” Russell said ahead of the victory over the Generals, according to The Daily Advertiser. “There’s no egos getting in the way. There’s no one here saying, ‘Oh, I have to go get X-amount of rebounds’ or ‘I’ve got to get X-amount of points.’ Everybody has bought into winning.”