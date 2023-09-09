How to Watch LSU vs Grambling State Game for Free

The Grambling State Tigers (0-1) will visit the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers (0-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 9.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

LSU vs Grambling 2023 Preview

Both teams opened up their respective seasons last week with losses, so each is looking to rebound here. Louisiana State is coming off a disappointing 45-24 season-opening loss to No. 4 Florida State. The Tigers went up at the half, 17-14, but managed just a touchdown the entire second half, getting outscored 31-7 in the third and fourth quarters combined.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 22-of-37 for 347 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

“This is a total failure from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to obviously address and we have to own,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said after the loss. “I know adversity is always going to strike at some time in this game, and this is our first real piece of adversity that we have to address. I’m confident our guys and our coaches will rally in the manner that they need to.”

On the other side, Grambling State is fresh from a 35-31 loss to Hampton in it’s first game.

Tigers quarterback Myles Crawley went 25-for-38 for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Lyndon Rash caught eight passes for 90 yards and a score. Grambling State played well, particularly in the second half, when it outscored Hampton 22-14.

On defense, Grambling State gave up 279 yards on the ground in the loss, which wound up making a huge difference in the game.

“Defensively, we got to shore up the stopping a run. I mean, we got to get better at that. I mean, we saw a team that ran the ball extremely well,” GSU head coach Hue Jackson said. “Everybody will be watching because everybody wants to see where is Grambling at right now and where is LSU at right now.”

Grambling State has not beaten an FBS team since 1985, and the odds of them doing that here aren’t great. This will be just the second time LSU has faced off against an HBCU.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Louisiana State and Grambling State.