How to Watch Married at First Sight Australia Online in USA

Go down under with the Married At First Sight spinoff from Australia, which started being broadcast in the U.S. in season seven. Now a new season is set to premiere Thursday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Married at First Sight: Australia streaming online for free:

‘Married at First Sight: Australia’ Preview

Married at First Sight: Australia – David Wants to Leave Hayley Mid-Honeymoon (S7, E4) | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at https://mylifetime.com/schedule. David and Hayley argue over her smoking, which makes him want to quit the marriage, in this clip from "Australia: Season 7, Episode 4". #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from… 2020-08-16T13:59:52Z

Lifetime is “taking another dive Down Under” as it brings a new season of Married at First Sight: Australia to the U.S. airwaves. This will be the second season broadcast in the United States, but it is the sixth season of the show in its home country.

This season, 10 new couples will take part in this dramatic, sometimes romantic experiment. The press release teases, “These couples are faced with more challenges and romantic hurdles than ever before in this provocative and polarizing season.

“Each couple will once again blindly say ‘I do’ as relationships are put to the test. Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, alongside neuropsychotherapist Dr. Trisha Stratford, once again put science to the test when it comes to matters of the heart, guiding these 20 brave singles on their journey to find their perfect match.”

The episode description for the premiere, which is a two-hour, back-to-back episode premiere, reads, “Meeting all the singles that will participate in this year’s experiment before finding out the experts’ very first pairings; a bride’s wedding turns to disaster when she oversleeps her big day by 2 hours.”

Then on February 11 comes episodes three and four. Its description reads, “A single mom of three’s trust issues threatens to sabotage the newlywed’s marriage; sparks fly between a free-spirited couple; the first six couples embark on their honeymoons.”

And on February 18 comes episodes five and six, which sees “the final four singles enter into marriage with complete strangers.”

Married at First Sight: Australia airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.