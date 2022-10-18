How to Watch Magic Games Without Cable in 2022-23

It’ll likely be a third-straight season without the playoffs for the Orlando Magic, but after adding Paolo Banchero to an already exciting young core, Jamahl Mosley’s squad could easily be one of the more entertaining teams in the NBA in 2022-23.

If you live in the Magic market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Florida.

If you live out of the Magic market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Magic games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Magic Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Florida (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Magic games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Magic Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Magic games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Magic games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Magic games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Magic Season Preview 2022-23

The Orlando Magic seek to make strides this season with a pair of top-two draft picks on the team from the past two years — Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero.

Suggs, who went No. 5 from Gonzaga in 2021, didn’t light things up as a rookie and dealt with an ankle injury, but he could make strides this season. He also avoided a big knee injury recently during the preseason.

“[The offseason] just started with a lot of rehab,” Suggs said via Sports Illustrated’s The Magic Insider. “Trying to get my ankle back 100%. While we’re doing that we’re working on the rest of my body, my upper body, hips, hamstrings, my quads, stability, my core.

“I was in Orlando during the whole summer, didn’t get to go home one time, really. I really got to be here and put in some work and the differences have really shown this past couple of weeks when I’ve been able to play and get back and run with the guys,” Suggs added.

Banchero arrives as potential franchise cornerstone after a stellar career at Duke. He helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four last spring. Banchero explained to the The Athletic’s Kelly Iko how he is approaching his rookie season.

“Just being able to use my size and length to my advantage,” Paolo Banchero told The Athletic’s Iko. “In college, I feel like it’s a lot slower, more methodical. So you have to be more locked-in in terms of sets and where players are moving. In the NBA, I feel like it gives you a little more opportunity to use your athletic ability on the defensive, so I like it so far.”

Banchero sees the opportunities coming on offense, too.

“I just have to be more decisive than I was in that first [preseason] game against Memphis, that’s the one thing that I could have done a lot better,” Banchero added. “Realize that me being aggressive, me getting all the way to the rim or taking the shot is the first option and then making a read if it’s not there is the second option. Once I become more decisive and more aggressive, it’ll come together how coach sees it.”

Orlando has Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. in among the starting five. Fultz looks to stay healthy and make plays after mustering 18 games due to injury. Wagner showed promise as a rookie, and Carter is a solid post player.

The Magic have solid players coming off the bench in Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, and Jonathan Issac. Anthony notably logged major minutes last season with Fultz out.