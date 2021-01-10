Where to Watch Man City vs Birmingham FA Cup in USA

Manchester City kicks its FA Cup campaign off Sunday at home against Birmingham City.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (8:30 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Man City vs Birmingham live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ has live coverage of every FA Cup match in 20-21, as well as Carabao Cup, EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Man City vs Birmingham live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Man City vs Birmingham Preview

Man City is fresh from defeating Man United in the Carabao Cup semis, 2-0, on Wednesday. The Citizens have won their last five matches, and they haven’t lost since November 21. Add the fact that they could possibly be activating Sergio Aguero before this match, and they’re about to get far more dangerous.

Head coach Pep Guardiola said that the following about Aguero prior to the matchup, per Sports Illustrated: “He is so optimistic, saying he will have a good season, score lots. We don’t want to create pressure but most of the games we need him as a striker. The most important thing is the consistency we have shown in the last three games. We changed the way we played after the West Brom game and we have to show the consistency we have shown in the last three games. That’s why we need players coming back, we cannot sustain this effort for 14, 15 games.”

As for Birmingham, the team has hit a bit of a dry spell. They haven’t scored a goal in their last three contests, losing 4-0 to Derby County at the end of December before falling 2-0 to the Blackburn Rovers January 2.

Despite finding themselves in a bit of a rut, Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka says he has been reminding his players they will have their opportunities — but the key will be seizing them. “I think it is a nice game to play. I hope that everybody likes to play these sorts of games against one of the best teams, not just in the Premier League but in Europe and the world. If we are organized and committed on the pitch, we are going to have our chances to score goals. We have to go there thinking we can compete and let’s see what happens,” Karanka said, per BBC.com.

On the injury front, Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte could miss for Man City, while Gary Gardner and Alen Halilovic are questionable for Birmingham City.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Man City possible starting lineup: Zack Steffen (GK), Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Rúben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling

Birmingham possible starting lineup: Andres Prieto, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Jake Clarke-Salter, George Friend, Adam Clayton, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Scott, Jonathan Leko