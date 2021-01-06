Where to Watch Man Utd vs Man City EFL Cup in USA

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City opened their EFL Cup with a narrow 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the third round, but they’ve secured a pair of comfortable successes since.

A Raheem Sterling brace powered the Sky Blues to a 3-0 triumph against Burnley in the fourth, and the squad struck thrice in the second half of their quarter-finals tilt with Arsenal for a 4-1 win.

City haven’t lost in their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming eight victories in the span.

They last played on Sunday, blasting Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in Premier League play. While City sit in fifth on the league table, they have as many points, 29, as fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur and have a match in hand, with 15 played.

“A good result for us to be close to the top of the league,” City manager Pep Guardiola said after the victory, according to the club’s official website.

“The important thing today is not just the result but especially the way we play. We understand each other. The players played really well.”

Kevin De Bruyne started as a false 9 rather than in his usual central midfield spot. He fed Phil Foden in the box to make it 2-0 in the 21st minute, then scored one of his own in the 34th.

“He can play there perfectly,” Guardiola said, per the club’s site. “He can play as a winger, attacking midfielder.

“There are no doubts. We are talking about Kevin De Bruyne. Words are not necessary.”

United have yet to surrender a goal in the tournament, having bested Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion each by a score of 3-0 before taking down Everton 2-0 in the quarters behind late strikes from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

The Reds haven’t played since Friday, when they topped Aston Villa 2-1 at home. Though they trail Liverpool on goal differential for the Premier League’s top spot, they have a game in hand, with 33 points through 16 matches.

“Well, you have two teams who want to get to the final,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday, according to the club’s official website. “We’ve had four days now after Villa so, hopefully, we’ve got more fresh legs.

“It’s a difficult season, but I think we’ll benefit from the rotation we’ve made. I thought it was going to be important anyway this season, having fresh legs.”

Spurs await the victor of Wednesday’s match.

City and United last met on Dec. 12, when they played to a scoreless draw at Old Trafford in league action.

“You never know what kind of system he [Guardiola] is going to come up with,” Solskjaer said, per the club’s site, “but you know you have to defend really well against Man City.”